The Exceptional Foundation's 2026 Chili Cook-Off raises $480,000

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Michelle Latulipe, center, poses for a photo with members of the Hargrove Engineers team at the 2026 Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Others, from left, are Ryan Causin, Suzanne Causin, Angela Causin and Rana Alkadi.

The Exceptional Foundation’s 2026 Chili Cook-Off in Liberty Park this month raised more than $480,000 to serve adults and youth with intellectual disabilities, foundation officials said.

That’s slightly more than the $470,000 raised in 2025, which was the event’s last year in Homewood.

The crowd was about the same — roughly 14,000 people, but additional sponsors helped push the fundraising total higher. This year’s event, held March 7 at the Urban Center at Liberty Park, drew 124 cook teams and 135 sponsors, officials said.

“We are so thankful for the cook teams, sponsors, staff, volunteers and attendees who made our 22nd annual Chili Cook-Off possible!” The Exceptional Foundation said in a Facebook post. “We also couldn't have done this without the Vestavia community welcoming us with open arms.”

The Chili Cook-Off raises nearly one-third of The Exceptional Foundaiton’s annual budget each year. The event helps the foundation care for more than 400 people, including daily filed trips around the community, sporting events in which they can participate, weekend outings, an annual prom and more.

For more information, visit exceptionalfoundation.org.