Terrific New Theatre to premiere 'The Recipe Box' in Birmingham

Image courtesy of Terrific New Theatre
Birmingham’s Terrific New Theatre is presenting the world premiere of "The Recipe Box," a play written and directed by Del Shores, starring Emerson Collins.
"The Recipe Box" will open Thursday, Feb. 5 and run through Feb. 22. Terrific New Theatre is located at 2112 5th Ave N.
According to a release, “'The Recipe Box' is an emotionally layered Southern dramedy about heartbreak, healing, and unexpected connection. When Joah leaves his husband Rick for a younger man, Rick is left in chaos. Also left behind is Joah’s outspoken, whiskey-loving, gambling-addicted mother, Lou Wanda, who suddenly finds herself with no home and no plan. Rich in Southern flavor and sharp humor, 'The Recipe Box' serves up a heartfelt exploration of love, loss and the families we choose.”
Several of the people involved in the production and its Birmingham premiere have local ties:
- Vestavia Hills resident Gary Weatherly is part of a top-tier design team. Weatherly spearheads the scenic design of the play.
- Louise H. Beard is part of Beard Collins Shores Productions, and she and her husband live in Mountain Brook.
- Kim Dean Davenport of Trussville is the stage manager.
- Cari Gisler Oliver, a Hoover resident, plays Lou Wanda Bailess in the play.