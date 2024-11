× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest website

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is having a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament on Friday, Nov. 22.

The tournament, which is for teens grade 6-12, is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the library’s community room.

The winner gets an Amazon gift card. Snacks will be served. For more information, call the library’s teen department at 205-978-3683.