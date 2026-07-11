Teens can learn the art of henna at Vestavia Hills Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host a henna art workshop for students in grades 6-12 on Tuesday, July 21, from 5:30-7 p.m.

During the free program, participants will learn from a professional henna artist how to apply intricate henna designs to the skin while exploring the techniques behind this centuries-old art form.

In addition to the hands-on instruction, pizza will be served, giving teens an opportunity to socialize while creating their own designs.

Registration is required. To reserve a spot, contact Daniel at 205-978-3683.

For more information, visit vestavialibrary.org/event/henna-art.