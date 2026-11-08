Tanner Foundation to hold 2026 neurological symposium in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Tanner Foundation The Tanner Foundation for Neurological Diseases will host its 2026 Annual Neurological Symposium on Nov. 17 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. Photo courtesy of Melissa Enfinger.

The Tanner Foundation for Neurological Diseases will host its 2026 Annual Neurological Symposium on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, bringing together patients, caregivers and health care professionals for a day focused on life after a neurological diagnosis.

The event, titled "Living Well with a Neurological Diagnosis: Relationships, Resilience, and Real-World Tools," is aimed at people living with conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and ALS, along with their family members, care partners and the health care professionals who treat them.

Melissa Enfinger, executive director of the Tanner Foundation, said the symposium is meant to address more than the medical side of a diagnosis. Living with neurological disease affects relationships, communication, emotional health and daily routines, she said, and the day's programming is built around practical tools and resources for navigating those changes.

The Birmingham-based nonprofit works to improve life for people affected by complex neurological conditions, including MS, ALS and Parkinson's disease, through education, research and direct support for patients and families. The organization's broader mission centers on helping individuals navigate a diagnosis with more knowledge and connection to resources, and the symposium is one of its main annual efforts to bring that support directly to the community.

Two keynote speakers will headline the symposium. Dr. Emily Riser, founder of the Tanner Foundation and director of the Tanner Center for Multiple Sclerosis, is a board-certified neurologist who has led MS care efforts in Alabama for more than two decades. She will speak on clinical innovation and the role of partnership in neurological care.

Beverly Thorn, professor emerita of psychology at the University of Alabama, will also speak. Thorn is a clinical health psychologist whose recent work has centered on dementia caregiving, aging and end-of-life issues, informed in part by her own experience as a family caregiver. She is the author of the memoir "Before I Lose My Own Mind: Navigating Life as a Dementia Caregiver." The first 100 people to register will receive a free copy of the book.

After the morning sessions, attendees can choose between two afternoon tracks, one designed for patients and care partners and another for health care professionals that will include continuing education credits. Sessions throughout the day will cover communication, emotional wellness, shared decision-making and other practical challenges tied to living with neurological disease. The symposium will close with a joint session bringing speakers and attendees together to discuss the day's takeaways and the future of neurological care.

Exhibitors and community organizations serving people affected by neurological disease in central Alabama will also be on hand throughout the day, offering attendees a chance to connect with additional resources beyond the scheduled sessions.

Attendance is free for individuals living with neurological disease and their care partners and family members. Registration for other attendees costs $65 through Oct. 31 and $75 starting Nov. 1.

The symposium will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway. Registration and exhibitor networking begin at 8 a.m., with programming continuing through the afternoon.

More information, including the full schedule and registration, is available at tanner-foundation.org.