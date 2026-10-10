Tacos for Trinity fundraiser returns for 14th year

× Expand Image courtesy of Trinity Counseling

Trinity Counseling will host its 14th annual Tacos for Trinity fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 15, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Cahaba Brewing Company. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

The event will feature tacos from Taco Mama, live music from Birmingham old-time string band The Whistlebees and both live and silent auctions featuring items from Birmingham businesses and supporters.

Guests will also hear from someone whose life was affected by Trinity Counseling's ministry. Organizers said the event is designed to raise both money and awareness for mental health needs throughout Greater Birmingham.

Proceeds will help Trinity Counseling continue providing affordable, professional and compassionate counseling services to people in the community.

Tickets are $50 per person. Children are welcome.

Cahaba Brewing Company is located at 4500 Fifth Ave. South, Building C. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.