Sweathouz infrared sauna, cold plunge coming to Cahaba Heights

SweatHouz is a company that offers 60-minute sessions split between three kinds of therapy experiences:

An infrared sauna designed for deep detoxification and muscle recovery, with temperatures up to 170 degrees

A cold plunge experience into water chilled between 48 and 55 degrees designed to invigorate the body, sharpen focus and accelerate recovery

A vitamin C-infused shower

Contrast therapy focuses on promoting mental and physical well being through deliberate exposure to heat and cold.

The Sweathouse is slated to be at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, Suite 217.