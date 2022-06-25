Super summer events coming to Vestavia library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills library. Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest has summer activities for all ages.

From henna tattoos to superhero celebrations, Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest promises a season of fun activities for summer 2022.

In the children’s department, children in grades 2 through 6 can learn about the ocean as part of the McWane Center Ocean Odyssey, on July 5 in the library’s community room.

Toddlers can hang out and read fun books with Sam, “the ocean’s funniest sea turtle,” his friend Hyena, the Laughing Chicken of the Sea, and their ringmaster, Barry, on July 7.

Parents can take their children to the library to have fun with Ms. Lisa when she brings books and music to the community room on July 13. Children can also help a pirate look for his missing treasure at “Pirate Goodie and the Magic Chest,” in the community room on July 14.

Teenagers can have just as much fun this summer at the library.

The teen department kicks off the season with open gaming in the community room on July 1 and follows up with a Marvel Celebration on July 5. In celebration of the new Thor film, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” coming to theaters on July 8, teens can have fun with Marvel-themed activities.

Teenage art enthusiasts can learn how to apply henna to a person’s skin to draw tattoos on July 19, at the library’s tree.

Adults won’t be left out either. On July 6, adults can make “summer-themed lanterns” at the library with Holly Parker, among other events in the adult department going on this summer.

For more information, visit vestavialibrary.org/events.