Summer reading comes to Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Roger Day performs at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The library’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” begins Memorial Day weekend with a May 28 “summer reading extravaganza” at Wald Park, featuring a balloon artist, prizes, goody bags, Kona Ice and a Roger Day performance.

Warmer weather means summer is on its way, and with the change in seasons comes the opportunity to partake in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest’s summer reading program.

This year’s summer reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” begins Memorial Day weekend with a “summer reading extravaganza” at Wald Park. The event, set for May 28 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., features a balloon artist, prizes, goody bags, Kona Ice and performer Roger Day.

During June and July, there will be special programs for tweens in grades 2-5 on Tuesday afternoons with performances by the Science Lady of Dynamic Education Adventures, cartoonist Joe Wos and more. On Thursdays, there will be programs geared toward younger children, including engaging stories and silly music. The children’s department will be at the splash pad at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Liberty Park each Thursday for storytime.

This summer, teens can look forward to “Chopped: Teen Edition” and a Harry Potter-themed program, along with a World Games-themed teen kickoff.

Adults can look forward to an art series guiding participants in the art of bookmaking, along with fitness programs, crafts, bingo and more. The adult department will also have weekly prize drawings for those who sign up for adult summer reading.

Registration for summer reading is available at vestavialibrary.readsquared.com and will open in late May after the official kickoff.

The library staff encourages participants to make use of the city’s new hashtag and social media initiative, #pictureyourselfieVH. The hashtag can be added to photos taken around the city and at different events to showcase all the city has to offer.

In other May events, teens can take part in a Dungeons and Dragons campaign, “The Journey Continues,” on May 7 at 10 a.m. in the historical room. Registration is required, and participants can do so by calling 205-978-3683.

Teens can also enjoy an art group on May 11 at 4 p.m. in the treehouse, where they can make and share their work with other students.

As the school year winds down, the library will have extended hours until 9 p.m. on May 23 and 24 for final exams, and will also offer study breaks at 3, 5 and 7 p.m. on those days. Students can take a 30-minute break with snacks and games in the historical room.

In addition to the summer reading program, children can enjoy regular events such as Story Friends, Toddler-a-Go-Go, STEAM events and Ms. Courtney’s Library Stop, held every first and third Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the community room. The event includes stories, songs, dancing and playing.

In the adult department, patrons can take part in National Wildflower Week with a “Bloomin’ Bags Giveaway” on May 2. Wildflower seed bombs and other items will be available at the adult services desk while supplies last. Adults can also take part in a “Downton Abbey” movie and bingo on May 9 at 6 p.m. in the community room. Tea, snacks, a movie and bingo will take place in honor of the new “Downton Abbey” movie. Registration is requested and can be done by contacting Holly Parker at holly.parker@vestavialibrary.org or calling 205-978-4674.

A “Stranger Things” trivia tournament will be May 19 at 6 p.m. in the community room. Prizes are available, and snacks will be served. Patrons can participate individually or as a team. Registration is required and can be done by emailing terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org or calling 205-978-4678.

For a full list of events, visit vestavialibrary.org.