Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk slated for Oct. 4

× Expand Photos courtesy of Down Syndrome Alabama. The annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk will be held Oct. 4.

The 27th Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk will be held Oct. 4 at Wald Park Grand Lawn beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The event is open to anyone who wants to attend.

Expand Photos courtesy of Down Syndrome Alabama.

Missy Haughery, executive director of Down Syndrome Alabama (DSA), said this year’s theme is “You’ve Got a Friend in DSA,” a play on “Toy Story.”

“Our Step Up walk is everything,” Haughery said. “Step Up for Down Syndrome strengthens our community by bringing individuals with Down Syndrome, families, businesses, volunteers and community members together for a day centered on connection, celebration, advocacy and inclusion. The event creates a greater understanding of Down Syndrome while giving individuals with Down Syndrome an opportunity to be seen, celebrated and valued as active members of their community.”

Funds raised at the event go to support Down Syndrome Alabama’s year-round programs and services, extending the event’s impact beyond the single day.

The event, which ends at 3:30 p.m., is $12 to attend and includes chips and a hot dog grilled by River Bank & Trust’s grill team. Admission is free for individuals with Down syndrome.

There will be a DJ, face paint, balloon twisting and plenty of dancing.

A Little Something Extra Ice Cream Truck and South Fizz Soda will be there with items available for purchase.

The Autism Parent will also be on site with its Sensory Activation Vehicle.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy the day together.

Tailgate tents are welcome.

The event typically draws 300 to 400 participants each year.

“Step Up is unique because it truly feels like a big family reunion with all of the extended cousins invited too,” Haughery said. “It is a family-friendly tradition that brings together people from communities across Alabama to celebrate, connect and simply enjoy being together. Longtime DSA families reconnect with friends they may only see a few times a year, while new families have an opportunity to come out, meet others and bring their own circle of family and friends into the DSA community. There is something special about seeing so many different people come together in one place, all celebrating the individuals with Down Syndrome who connect us.”

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit downsyndromealabama.org.