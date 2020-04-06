Stay-at-home order to be enforced in Vestavia Hills

200406_StayAtHomeNE02.jpg

Neal Embry Starnes Media

The Wal-Mart neighborhood market on U.S. 31 was scarcely populated on April 6 as shoppers try to avoid the coronavirus.

200406_StayAtHomeNE01.jpg

Neal Embry Starnes Media

The Vestavia Hills Police Department at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

While the city of Vestavia Hills does not plan to add any further restrictions outside of those created by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the order will be enforced.

Captain Johnny Evans with the Vestavia Hills Police Department said while the police will not be “going through backyards” to ensure everyone stays in their home, if they see or become aware of people breaking the order, they will ask them to go home.

Evans used the example of seeing a group of people at Byrd Park. Police would ask the group to leave and warn them, but if the group refused to leave, they would then be arrested for a misdemeanor and face a fine between $25 and $500.

The police are not changing their daily routines to enforce the order, Evans said, but they will ask people to respect the order if they are caught breaking it, he said.

The city’s communications director, Cinnamon McCulley, said the city does not plan to add anything on top of Ivey’s order, which can be read here.

While city services have undergone some changes due to the spread of the coronavirus, McCulley said no further changes have come as a result of the order. Residents can see those changes in the city’s alert center, found here.

The governor’s decree orders people to stay in their home unless they are obtaining or providing essential or necessary services, attending religious services [though services of 10 or more people are discouraged], taking care of others, working, engaging in outdoor activity, seeking shelter, traveling as required by law or visiting family members.

McCulley said as of April 6, the city had less than 10 positive COVID-19 cases. It is believed the city has seven cases, but that is not 100 percent clear, she said.

Statewide, the latest numbers from the state health department shows 1,927 total cases in Alabama with at least 32 deaths. Jefferson County has the lion’s share of those cases, with 418 confirmed cases and five confirmed deaths. Five more deaths in the county have been reported but have not been confirmed as being caused by the virus.

Comments (4)

Comment Feed

Chief Hasn't Read The Order, Needs To Clarify His Comments

THAT IS A RIDICULOUS STATEMENTBY THE CHIEF!!

ABSOLUTELY NOTHING IMPLIED OR STATED IN THE ORDER GIVES THE POLICE THE RIGHT, OR EVEN THE GUIDANCE TO "ENTER PEOPLE'S YARDS".

A YARD IS "AT HOME"!!!!!!



The order provides that travel is permitted:


To obtain necessary supplies
To obtain or provide necessary services
To attend religious service
To take care of others
To work at essential businesses and operations
To engage in outdoor activity
To seek shelter
To travel as required by law
To see family members

HELLO!! A PARK IS "OUTDOOR ACTIVITY"

Obviously, the Chief of the Vestavia Hills PD has NO IDEA what the order says. Somebody get the Mayor to read it to him..

https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/news/2020/04/03.html

Lorraine 15 hours ago

Reply

You do have the right to walk thru the park. But you may and should not congregate with a group and sit down and hang out. And I’m not sure if you caught it, but they said they aren’t going thru your backyard!

The police are doing the best they can, cut them some slack.

Derek Waltchack 14 hours ago

No Pumpkin

Derek, just like the police department didn't read the order, and is inventing restrictions that don't exist...you are doing the same. The FULL order,which is available pretty much anywhere that Google exists, COMPLETELY CONTRADICTS WHAT YOU JUST SAID.

NO, people are NOT prohibited from "congregating". People can "congregate" all day, every day, in the parks. EXPLICITLY. READ.THE. ORDER.

"People may engage in outdoor activity. A person may leave his or her place of residence to
participate in outdoor activity that involves fewer than 10 people so long as the person
maintains a consistent six-foot distance from other persons."


PERIOD.

YOU, AND THE POLICE, ARE COMPLETELY AND BASELESSLY MAKING THINGS UP.

Fred 12 hours ago

It's "stay at home" not "stay in your home"


You actually have people in my neighborhood thinking can't take dog out to pee.

RHONDA HOOKS 16 hours ago

