Starnes Media Creator Collective taking applications

Starnes Media, publisher of the Vestavia Voice, is accepting applications to the Starnes Media Creator Collective, a mentorship program designed to provide local high school students with hands-on experience in journalism, storytelling and media production. The initiative aims to cultivate essential life skills and professional growth among students from 11 high schools in its metro Birmingham coverage area.

Check out what Starnes Media general manager and editor-in-chief Tim Stephens has to say about the program in the video above.

Applications for the program will be accepted from Jan. 13 to Feb. 21, 2025. Eligible candidates include current high school seniors graduating in May 2025, as well as sophomores and juniors who will be juniors and seniors during the 2025-26 academic year. Up to four students will be selected from each of the following schools to serve as correspondents for the associated Starnes Media publication:

Vestavia Voice

Vestavia Hills High School

Cahaba Sun

Hewitt-Trussville High School

Clay-Chalkville High School

The Homewood Star

Homewood High School

John Carroll Catholic High School

Hoover Sun

Hoover High School

Spain Park High School

Village Living

Mountain Brook High School

280 Living

Spain Park High School

Oak Mountain High School

Chelsea High School

Briarwood Christian School

Additionally, students who live in these communities, but do not attend one of the high schools listed above are welcome to apply as well.

Applicants are required to submit a completed application form, a writing or multimedia sample and a letter of recommendation from a teacher or mentor.

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The Starnes Media staff in their Homewood office prepares to welcome the Creator Collective, a high school program for aspiring journalists.

The selection process will evaluate candidates based on creativity, commitment to the program’s mission, potential for growth and availability to participate in workshops and cover events both remotely and within the community during the course of the academic year. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for video conference interviews scheduled between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, 2025, with final selections announced on March 5, 2025.

The program is set to commence in March 2025 and will run through May 2026. Key milestones include an orientation in March 2025, monthly workshops throughout the program duration, a graduation project in May 2025 and a final showcase in May 2026.

Participants will benefit from mentorship provided by seasoned professionals, gaining practical experience in producing print articles, videos and social media content. The program also emphasizes life skills development, focusing on areas such as résumé building, college and internship guidance, financial literacy, personal branding, networking, time management and the balance between hard and soft skills.

An advisory board comprising industry professionals, educators and community leaders will provide strategic guidance and support to ensure the program aligns with industry standards and educational goals. The board will also assist in resource mobilization and community outreach, contributing to the program’s success and sustainability.

Businesses interested in supporting the Creator Collective through sponsorship or advertising opportunities are encouraged to contact Tim Stephens directly at tstephens@starnesmedia.com or by phone at (205) 313-1780.

“Partnering with local businesses is essential to the success of this program,” Stephens said. “Their support will enable us to provide valuable resources and opportunities to aspiring young journalists in our community.”

Interested students and educators are encouraged to apply here.