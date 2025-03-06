Staging your home for a quick sale

Expand Photo courtesy of Jana Hanna Jana Hanna, a estate agent and certified stager with RealtySouth in Vestavia Hills.

When moving, the last thing anyone wants to worry about is selling their home. With the real estate market slowing, homes aren’t selling as quickly as they did a year ago. That’s why it’s crucial for sellers to make their homes as appealing as possible to buyers.

That’s where home staging comes in, helping to highlight a home’s strengths, minimize its flaws and attract the right buyers.

Jana Hanna, a top-selling real estate agent and certified stager at RealtySouth in Vestavia, shares her insights on how staging can impact home sales in the local market.

Q: What staging techniques work best to attract buyers in your market?

A: I think the most important thing when it comes to staging is to declutter and depersonalize your home. You’ll want to remove all personal belongings, magazines, and anything on countertops. The goal is to let potential buyers see the house and the space—not your items. Another thing to consider is rearranging furniture so the flow is inviting and welcoming to potential buyers as they view your home.

Q: How much should a homeowner budget for professional staging?

A: On average, a homeowner should look at investing between $1500 and $5000 to get their house ready to go on the market. Think about things that will appeal to the most home buyers. Updating paint colors and changing light fixtures are a great start.

Q: What are the key differences between staged and unstaged homes in your market?

A: There is a significant difference between a staged and unstaged home in my Vestavia Hills market. Studies show that a staged home spends fewer days on the market, meaning it sells faster. It will also sell for more money and has the potential to attract more buyers because they can visualize themselves living in the space.

Q: How can curb appeal impact a buyer’s first impression, and what’s your advice for improving it?

A: Curb appeal—or the home’s exterior—is the buyer’s very first impression, so it’s extremely important to make sure the house looks attractive and well maintained. Key things to consider include landscaping, pressure washing, and any necessary roof repairs. Even details like the condition of the front door and mailbox can play a vital role in the home’s overall curb appeal.

Q: Are there specific interior trends that resonate with buyers in your market right now?

A: Since COVID, there has been an increased demand for home offices, as many people continue to work remotely. Other popular interior trends in my market include playrooms or bonus rooms, media rooms, and spa-like bathrooms.