Spring marketplaces coming to Vestavia Hills

Two marketplaces in the Vestavia Hills area will allow families to shop for children’s clothes and other items in February.

WHALE OF A SALE

The annual Whale of a Sale event will be held on Feb. 20-21 at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church in the Lighthouse gym. The event opens to the public at 5 p.m. on Thursday and is open until 9 p.m., and at that time, no children or strollers will be allowed. Early hour tickets will be sold to allow shoppers to shop from 4 to 5 p.m. Those tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com or at the door.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and many items will be half-price. The sale offers spring and summer clothes, swimming items, baby items and miscellaneous items.

There is no charge to get in at regular shopping hours. Thirty percent of the proceeds will go toward the church’s Vestavia Day School, which uses the funds to complete various projects and purchase classroom supplies.

MARKET ON THE MOUNTAIN

The Market on the Mountain sale, which benefits the Mountaintots Christian Day School, will be Feb. 28-29 in the student center of Mountaintop Community Church.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 28, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 29.

It will include children’s clothes, toys, equipment, furniture and more, and 30% of the proceeds go toward the day school.