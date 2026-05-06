Spring Fling and Silent Auction to support local arts programs

The Vestavia Hills Arts Council will host its third annual Spring Fling and Silent Auction on Monday, May 18, from 5-8 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The evening event will include live entertainment, snacks and a silent auction featuring more than 30 items, including custom artwork and gift baskets from local businesses. Online bidding also will be available for those unable to attend in person.

Proceeds from the fundraiser support the Arts Council’s mission to promote arts education, exhibitions and cultural programming in Vestavia Hills.

Admission is free. For more information, visit vharts.org/events.