Spring Break “Staycation” coming to library

Photo courtesy of Taneisha Tucker. Patrons can enjoy a 3D printer in the Makerspace area at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is offering a “Spring Break Staycation” on March 28-31, with events for all ages.

The first event is March 28 at 2 p.m. in the community room, where guests will decorate a metal planter and choose flowers to plant in it. The event is limited to 24 people, and people can sign up by calling 205-978-0158.

Staycation entertainer Tommy Johns is putting on a show March 29 at 2 p.m. in the community room, entertaining guests with “magic, puppets, music and fun.”

Ventriloquist Gene Cordova visits March 30 at 2 p.m. in the community room, and another craft time finishes the series of events March 31 at 2 p.m. in the community room. Guests will create a wind chime and a “funny hanging llama.”

Teenagers can enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day scavenger hunt on March 15 at 4 p.m. in the treehouse. Guests will search for gold around the library by solving riddles. The first one to the end of the rainbow wins the prize.

Teens can also paint miniatures for Dungeons and Dragons, with paint and monsters provided, at 4 p.m. in the community room on March 30.

For adults, there will be a spring kickoff at Wald Park with rock painting for all ages at 5 p.m. on March 4. Painted rocks will be hidden at Vestavia parks for people to discover.

In the Makerspace area, patrons can learn about soldering during “Soldering 101” on March 15 at 4:30 p.m. in the Makerspace room. Guests can learn about the tools and techniques involved in soldering and desoldering electronic components on circuit boards and get hands-on experience.

For a full list of library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.