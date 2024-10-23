Spooky events coming to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Costumed visitors make their way around the 2023 Halloween in the Heights event in Cahaba Heights.

There will be plenty of spooktacular fun for kids and adults this month as Halloween comes to Vestavia Hills.

From trick-or-treating and games to costume contests for kids and adults, there is an array of events throughout the city to keep you celebrating Halloween for days:

Oct. 19: Haunt the Hills. Wald Park, 4:30 p.m. This event by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is designed for the whole family and will feature sponsor booths, a costume contest and a Halloween movie. For more information about Haunt the Hills, go online to vhal.org/event/haunt-the-hills-3.

Oct. 26: Halloween in the Heights. Cahaba Heights Merchants Association, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This event for the whole family will feature trick-or-treating, music, a witches’ ride and shopping at Cahaba Heights businesses. For more information visit vhal.org/event/halloween-in-the-heights.

Oct. 27: Carnival in the Forest. Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 3-5 pm. The library will have activities for kids of all ages, prizes, cotton candy and hotdogs, games and prizes, a bouncy house, obstacle course whirly bird and a fire truck. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume or just wear their best scary face.

Oct. 27: FallFest. Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, 4-6 p.m. The event will feature trunk-or-treating and a bouncy obstacle course for kids, a cake walk and plenty of food and games. Learn more at vhbc.com/events/2024/10/27/fallfest.

Oct. 30: 12 Below: Spooky Movie. Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Kids in grades 3-6 can enjoy a spooky movie while making their own popcorn mix to snack on. Call 205-978-0158 for more details.

Editor's note: This story was updated on Oct. 15 to correct the date for Haunt the Hills. The event is on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. This story also was updated on Oct. 24 to remove an Oct. 25 event the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest had planned and replace it with a new event planned in its place on Oct. 27.