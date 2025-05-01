Splash pad at Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex opens May 1

× Expand File photo Children play in the splash pad at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The splash pad at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex opens today — Thursday, May 1.

The amenity at 4851 Sicard Hollow Road will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sept. 30, city officials said.

To activate the water features, press the button on the black stand. Each water cycle runs for approximately 15 minutes before automatically turning off. If you'd like to keep the fun going, press the button again.

The splad pad cannot be reserved or rented, city officials said. However, the nearby pavilion, which includes six picnic tables and a small room ideal for food and drink setup, is available for rental. Restrooms are at the back of the pavilion. Fore rental information, call 205-978-0166.

The adjacent community park has a playground that is designed to be inclusive for children in wheelchairs or with other disabilities such as autism. There also are adult fitness stations.