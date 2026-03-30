Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique to hold dog show, agility contest

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The Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique in Vestavia Hills is having a dog show and agility contest on April 30.

The show and contest will be at the Shoppes at City Hall at 1056 Montgomery Highway at 4 p.m. In addition to the dog show, there will be an agility course, food, drinks and prizes.

To register a dog, text “BEST IN SHOW” to 727-610-4030.

Vestavia Hills residents Martin and Kayla Briggs joined other investors in opening Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique early this year at the Shoppes at City Hall.