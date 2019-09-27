Southminster welcomes the Highland Games to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robert Newman. Information about the event.

Southminster Presbyterian Church will celebrate the “Kirkin of the Tartans” on Sunday, Oct. 27, an event that will also include food trucks for lunch and a family version of the “Highland Games.”

Popular legend dates this Scottish Highland custom back over 250 years when English Rule prohibited families from displaying their uniquely woven tartan fabric with the purpose of breaking the peoples’ spirit. The wearing of the “tartans” went underground and would surface once a year during the weekly church service to receive a blessing from the minister.

“Kirkin literally means churching,” said pastor Tom Bryson. “This blessing occurs annually where I previously served. Families in the church and community bring forward unique items that include pictures, keepsakes and even tartans for those of Scottish Heritage to receive a blessing.”

Traditional Highland Games events like the caber toss, stone put and hammer throw will be replaced by family-friendly games that will prove to be just as exciting. The games will take place on the newly dedicated Tillman Field at Southminster, which celebrates the memory of longtime member Tommy Tillman and the gift his wife Ann have made for field improvements.

“Everyone is invited to bring their family and participate in all events as we celebrate our Scottish roots and Presbyterian Heritage,” Bryson said.

Submitted by Robert Newman.