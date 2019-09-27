Southminster Scamper set for Nov. 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of Robert Newman. southminster scamper 2019 OUT The Southminster Scamper is a family-friendly race through Vestavia Hills.

The Southminster Scamper is a family-friendly race through Vestavia Hills. The 5K Scamper begins at 8a.m. Participants can walk or run all the way to the finish line. After the race, there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy. Activities will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m. Family-fun activities include vendors, inflatables, children activities, playground and more. The Southminster Strut (fun run) will begin at 9 a.m.

The Southminster Scamper is hosted by Southminster Presbyterian Church and Southminster Day School, and is dedicated to supporting Presbyterian Home for Children and the children and families of Southminster Day School receiving scholarship funds.

Presbyterian Home for Children serves children, young adults and families from throughout Alabama who seek healing and hope for their troubled lives. PHFC has been raising hopes, growing confidence and nurturing faith since 1868.

Southminster Day School, a private school, was established in 1967. The SDS mission is to give children of the community the finest background in their early formative years in a Christian atmosphere.

Half of the proceeds raised will fund the Russ Harlan and Stephen Boyes Scholarships.

Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/VestaviaHills/SouthminsterScamper5K to sign up.

Submitted by Robert Newman.