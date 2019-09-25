Smoke House educates ﬁre safety

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Kids from Lauren Dunnam’s ﬁrst grade class cover their ears after a ﬁre alarm sounds in the Vestavia Hills Fire Department’s smokehouse.

The Vestavia Hills Fire Department will once again demonstrate ﬁre safety to children in Vestavia Hills schools, explaining how to escape in the event of a ﬁre.

The “Smoke House” program has been around for more than 15 years, ﬁre Capt. Ryan Farrell said. Fireﬁghters hope to reach children at the age where they will remember and understand all they are taught about ﬁres, he said.

Most importantly, children are taught to keep their door shut, to get out of the house and stay out, to not go back in during a ﬁre, Farrell said.

While children are the target audience, Farrell said the children often go home and tell what they’ve learned to their parents about having a plan in case of a ﬁre, so they can learn as well.

Fireﬁghters will use a decorated “house” to educate the students, teaching them to crawl through the house and how to escape, Farrell said. They’ll learn about checking doors to see if they are hot before opening, what a smoke detector alarm sounds like and how to call 911. Kids will often leave with a ﬁre department helmet or coloring book to remember their lesson, Farrell said.

The dates for the Smoke House presentations are:

Oct. 2: Vestavia Hills Elementary West

Oct. 4: Vestavia Hills Elementary East

Oct. 8: Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge

Oct. 9: Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights

As of press time, no date was set for Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park, but Farrell said the Fire Department was working to set a date.