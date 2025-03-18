Sisters in Service: The Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group

× 1 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 2 of 11 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir member Sally Yeilding sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 4 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 5 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir members sing during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 7 of 11 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir member Sally Yeilding sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT × 9 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir member and 380 resident Linda Lazar sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 11 Expand SAVANNAH SCHMIDT Junior League of Birmingham choir member and 380 resident Candy Whitaker sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 11 Expand Junior League of Birmingham choir director Amy Murphy sings during a rehearsal on Mar. 4, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

The Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group has been a hallmark of community outreach and musical excellence for over six decades. With its 65-year history, the choir has brought joy to countless individuals, performing at nursing homes, schools and community events across Birmingham. Although originally founded with a small group from Mountain Brook, the choir now includes members from all over the area, including Vestavia.

Ruby Struck, a dedicated member for over 40 years, has seen the choir’s growth firsthand. “I started as the accompanist, and we used floppy disks to listen to the music,” she recalls. Struck, who began her college education as a piano major, quickly realized her love for singing surpassed her skills as a pianist. “I realized I was better at singing than I was at playing piano,” she said with a laugh. Struck’s dedication to the choir played a crucial role in its survival during difficult times.

Beyond the music, Struck values the community and camaraderie within the choir. This sense of community has been especially important to Struck as she has faced personal challenges. When she began struggling with hearing loss, she worried that she might have to leave the choir. “I got hearing aids and was worried I couldn’t sing, but Amy wouldn’t let me retire,” Struck explains. Amy Murphy, the choir's director, helped Struck relearn how to hear so that she could continue singing, demonstrating the deep care and support within the group. “These girls saw me through that and insisted I come back,” Struck said, grateful for the encouragement of her fellow choir members.

Christina Smith, who joined the choir after moving to Birmingham just two and a half years ago, shares similar sentiments about the choir’s sense of community and the joy it brings. After taking vocal lessons with Murphy, she was invited to join the choir. “Amy asked me to join the choir after lessons. She said, ‘You’d be great for the choir,’” Smith recalls. She joined for the fall session and has been an enthusiastic participant ever since. “It’s been awesome to have so many wonderful women to talk to and banter with,” she said, appreciating the strong sense of camaraderie that defines the choir.

For Smith, one of the most rewarding aspects of being in the choir is the ability to bring joy to others. “It feels great to awaken joy in someone’s life, even if it’s for 20 minutes,” she reflects. The choir often performs at nursing homes and other care facilities, where they bring light and connection to residents. "There are moments where we have props and solo acting pieces that really engage the audience,” Smith adds, highlighting how the choir goes beyond just singing to truly connect with those they perform for.

Both Struck and Smith see the choir’s mission as more than just a musical endeavor; it’s a way to connect deeply with the community, share joy and support each other. Struck’s experience as an accompanist, singer and longtime member reflects the choir's enduring role in fostering unity and outreach. “The Exceptional Foundation is one of my favorite places we get to partner with,” she said, reflecting on the choir’s work with underserved communities. “We happened to go to one of the nursing homes where my mom was, and I was able to share music with her and the residents.”

The choir’s impact is felt not only in the Vestavia community but across Birmingham, as members like Struck and Smith continue to spread joy and make a difference through their music. From singing at nursing homes to engaging with local children’s groups, the Junior League of Birmingham's Choral Group remains a powerful force for good, dedicated to the mission of bringing music, healing and connection to all.