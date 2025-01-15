Signup begins for Vestavia Hills art-themed summer camps

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Department

The Vestavia Hills Park and Recreation Department has started taking reservations for its 2025 art-themed summer camps.

This summer’s art camps are scheduled for June 9-13, June 23-27 and July 14-18. The cost is $175. The camps are designed for children who love to paint, draw, craft and explore their inner artist.

Parents can sign their children up at vhrecreation.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs. Space is limited.

For more details, contact Melinda Burnett at 205-978-0153 or mburnett@vhal.org.