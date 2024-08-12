Sidewalk closed on U.S. 31 in Vestavia for utility relocation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The sidewalks on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, were closed on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, between Baumhower's Victory Grille and Wald Park and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest for installation of safety barriers and utility relocation for installation of a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31.

The sidewalk along U.S. 31 between Baumhower’s Victory Grille and Wald Park and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest was closed Monday temporarily in preparation for work related to the new pedestrian bridge to be built over U.S. 31.

There also will be periodic lane closures on both sides of the highway in that vicinity for the installation of safety barriers and relocation of various structures, city officials said. The lane closures are expected to occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. when needed.

The contractor is putting up barricades to close the construction area, and pedestrians should avoid that area, city officials said.

The relocation of underground utilities must occur before the pedestrian bridge can be built, connecting Wald Park with the library.