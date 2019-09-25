Shop Save & Share returns to Vestavia on Oct. 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Lollar Group. Monogram’s Plus in Vestavia Hills is one of several local businesses participating in the 14th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser.

Shop local businesses this October. Save money. Share in making a difference in the lives of women and children. Now in its 14th year, the Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share fundraiser raises money for the League’s more than 30 community service projects.

When you purchase a Shop Save & Share card for $40, you receive a 20 percent discount on merchandise and food at more than 450 participating stores and restaurants throughout the Birmingham area.

“THREE15 is an indoor cycling studio offering a new fitness concept that combines cycling, barre and strength training. But as an authorized Lululemon retailer, we also feature a large retail boutique in both of our Birmingham studios. We love participating in the Junior League of Birmingham’s Shop Save & Share because we believe it opens our market to new clients that are interested in our method and our retail selection. It also supports other local businesses and entrepreneurs, and gives back to our community” said Mandy Moseley owner/creator of THREE15 and a returning Shop Save & Share retailer.

Other popular retailers, including South Boutique, St. Vincent’s Spa One Nineteen, Mason Music, Alabama Outdoors, and Soca, are back. Anthropologie, The Woolworth, The White Room, Ruby Sunshine, Dreamcakes Bakery, and Holland and Birch are among the 70 new stores.

The funds raised from one just one Shop Save & Share card can provide 240 diapers to families through the JLB Diaper Bank or food for 13 children through Backpack Buddies. It also supports initiatives related to domestic violence, human trafficking, homelessness, juvenile crime and more. Since its inception, Shop Save & Share has put more than $700,000 back into the community.

The Junior League of Birmingham is once again partnering with Birmingham-based software company Planet to host Shop Save & Share on its free mobile app. Shoppers will be able to purchase and download a digital Shop Save & Share card online at shopsaveandshare.net, through the Planet (formerly Planet Fundraiser) app, or by texting “SSS” to 205-660-0030. Paper cards will also be available at local retailers.

“This move to Planet allows us to reach and improve our efficiency, allowing us to raise more funds to benefit the Birmingham community,” said Virginia Moore, Junior League of Birmingham 2019 Shop Save & Share Chair.

This year’s Shop Save & Share program will run from Oct. 2-13. A complete retailer list can be found at ShopSaveandShare.net. Be sure to follow the Junior League of Birmingham on Facebook: Junior League of Birmingham, on Instagram: @jlbirmingham, or on Twitter: @JLBirmingham (#jlbshopsaveshare) to see upcoming deals.

Submitted by The Lollar Group.