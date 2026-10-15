Shades Mountain Baptist Church to host Fall Fest Oct. 21

× Expand Image courtesy of Shades Mountain Baptist Church

Shades Mountain Baptist Church will host its Fall Fest on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 6-8 p.m. at the church, 2017 Columbiana Road.

The outdoor event will feature live music, carnival rides, a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating and games. Free hot dogs and snacks will also be available throughout the evening.

The family-friendly gathering is open to the community, and organizers are encouraging attendees to bring family, friends and neighbors for a relaxed evening of seasonal activities.

Free wristband entry will be available near the Community Life Center for guests parking on the front side of campus and behind the Student Building for those parking on the back side. Designated accessible parking will be available near the front entrance to the event.

For more information, visit shades.org/events/fall-fest-2026.