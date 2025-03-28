Shades Mountain Baptist Church to host Desiring God event April 25

× Expand Photos from Shades Mountain Baptist Church website Marshall Segal, president and CEO of Desiring God, at left, and David Mathis, the author of “Habits of Grace: Enjoying Jesus in the Spiritual Disciplines,” will lead in a night of worship and teaching at Shades Mountain Baptist Church on April 25, 2025.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church on April 25 is hosting a Desiring God event called “Habits of Grace: Practicing Everyday Joy in Jesus.”

David Mathis, the author of “Habits of Grace: Enjoying Jesus in the Spiritual Disciplines,” and Marshall Segal, president and CEO of Desiring God, will lead in a night of worship and teaching. Attendees can learn habits to deepen their joy in Jesus Christ and see how that joy impacts their families, churches, neighborhoods and the world at large. Each attendee will receive a free copy of Mathis’ book.

There is no cost to attend the April 25 event. It begins at 7 p.m. in the Shades Mountain Baptist Church worship center. Register here.