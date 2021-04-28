Several developments being built throughout city

Residential construction work

For those looking for new homes in the city or wanting to keep up with ongoing construction, the Vestavia Voice has gathered information about all known residential construction projects of four or more homes in the city.

These are updates on where each project stands as of early April.

► Helen Ridge: Final homes are nearing completion; roadway is slated to be dedicated to the city soon. The site includes 50 homes in the Cahaba Heights area.

► Walnut Hill (Shades Crest Road): Construction is about 50% complete. The site includes 13 homes.

► The Overlook (Liberty Park): Nearing completion. The site includes 64 homes along Vestlake Ridge.

► Enclave (Liberty Park): Construction is well underway and nearing completion.

► Southbend: Construction is more than 50% complete. This is a 45-acre site on Wisteria Road.

► Woodruff Cottages: At 2468 and 2466 Rocky Ridge Road, developer Charles Kessler is building 20 garden homes.

► Old Rocky Ridge Road: At 2921, 2933 and 2925 Old Rocky Ridge Road, Byrom Building Co. plans to build no more than 25 homes.

► The Arbor at Rocky Ridge: Four single-family homes on Ridgedale Drive; Kadco Homes has submitted permit applications to begin initial roadway and utility work. The project is anticipated for completion in about one year.

► Brayfield Phase 1 (Liberty Park): About 60 single-family homes and 40

townhomes; Site work is underway in this area.

► Glenridge (off Rocky Ridge Road, across from Rosemont): About six single-family homes planned; Site developer is coordinating with the city of Vestavia Hills and Jefferson County to apply for roadway and utility permits.

► Five Oaks: Eighteen single-family homes; This property was recently annexed into Vestavia Hills. Work has not yet started.

► Crosby/Glass Drive area: Five single-family homes; A potential developer is trying to complete property acquisition.