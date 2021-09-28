Seven townhomes coming to Oakview Lane

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. National Signing Day Clouds roll over Vestavia Hills City Hall on Feb. 4.

Seven new townhomes will be built at 4224 and 4228 Oakview Lane, as the Vestavia Hills City Council approved the rezoning of the property from institutional zoning to a planned residential district at the Sept. 27 council meeting.

Jason Kessler with KADCO Homes, which is overseeing the project, said his team will build the townhomes and will also install five feet of sidewalks along Oakview Lane, along with curb and gutter work. City crews are also working on Oakview Lane to improve drainage pipes, said City Engineer Christopher Brady.

Kessler said his team will also widen part of the road near the development to alleviate concerns. Brady added there is a long-range plan for the city to widen the entire road, but that is not happening at the moment.

In his report to the council, City Manager Jeff Downes said the city is “putting out feelers” for possible grants to install more sidewalks in Cahaba Heights, with one $7,500 grant received already. The plan is to connect more of the area between The Fig Tree across Heights Village to an existing walking area, Downes said, and there could be up to $20,000 in grant monies available.

The council also authorized Downes to apply for a grant through the Recreational Trails Program for improvements to Altadena Valley Park. Downes said the 80-20 grant could be up to $100,000, with $20,000 being funded by the city. The improvements are not known at this time, as Downes said he wants to ensure the city met the Oct. 12 deadline for the grant application to be turned in. If the city receives the money, the council will then decide how best to spend it to improve the park.

In other business, the council: