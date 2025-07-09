Seniors offered tips to protect against scams, fraud

× Expand Adobe stock photo An elderly man with glasses and a beard, wearing a blue shirt and beige cardigan, looks distressed while talking on the phone, holding his head in concern

Senior citizens in Vestavia Hills are invited to the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights next week to learn about common scams and fraud efforts that often are targeted to older adults.

Russell Lowe of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will give a presentation about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, at the senior center at 2150 Hollis Crossings.

The presentation is designed to help senior citizens protect their finances. There will be a coffee and conversation time before the presentation at 10 a.m., and lunch will be served after the presentation. The cost for lunch is $1.50.