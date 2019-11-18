Seniors celebrate Christmas with multiple events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Perry. New Merkle House Director Melanie Perry, right, hands out gifts to recipients of Meals on Wheels.

Throughout December, senior citizens will have plenty of chances to celebrate the Christmas season at the New Merkel House.

On Dec. 6, guests at the senior center will help decorate the tree and the center, Director Melanie Perry said. Decorations include wreaths, ornaments and the tree, and guests enjoy helping, she said.

Ornaments include those made by guests in previous years, and it’s always fun to see those ornaments brought back out during the holiday season, Perry said.

A Christmas celebration Dec. 20 begins at 10:30 a.m. and will include singing, snacks, a “Dirty Santa” game and guests sharing their Christmas memories.

“Dirty Santa can bring out some interesting fun,” Perry said.

Residents who bring gifts for that game should make sure they cost $10 or less.

Residents also will make packages for Meals on Wheels and holiday-themed gifts, such as scarves or cookies, that are taken to blind veterans at the Birmingham Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“Getting to Know You” lunches continue each Wednesday at the senior center, with fifth-grade students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights visiting senior citizens during their lunch period.

Other events include lunch each day at 11:45, bingo and other games on Wednesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m., Tai Chi and table games on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m., Tech Talk on Thursdays and monthly nutritional education. On Dec. 10, artist Tina Chaffin will join guests to help them make crafts.

The center will be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 for the holidays.

For more information, visit the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page or vhal.org