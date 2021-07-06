Senior transportation service remains down for now

× Expand Emily Featherston

Due to a lack of drivers, the senior transportation service in the city of Vestavia Hills remains shut down.

Cinnamon McCulley, the city’s communications director, said while there are no restrictions on the service and the city is not trying to limit it, many of the service’s drivers, who are senior citizens themselves, remain wary of driving folks around.

Shirley Martin, who has lived in Vestavia for 15 years, said she used the program extensively before the pandemic, and not having it has been a hardship.

“We can’t get to the doctor or to the store,” said Martin, who does not drive.

Martin said while her son has been able to help, he works and lives an hour away. When the program was running before the pandemic hit, Martin said it was very good and hopes it can be resumed soon.

The city recently reached out to the drivers, who are all volunteers, and found only two people were willing to drive senior citizens to doctor’s appointments, the grocery store and more. McCulley said that isn’t enough to run the program.

The city is exploring all options to help alleviate the problem and is also still waiting on a purchased bus to be delivered.