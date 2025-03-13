Senior adults to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at New Merkel House

Vestavia Hills senior citizens can celebrate the luck of the Irish with a St. Patrick’s Day party at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights on Monday, March 17.

The party, scheduled for 10 a.m., will include St. Patrick’s Day-themed treats, crafts and prizes. The New Merkel House is at 2150 Hollis Crossings.

For more information, go to vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps or call 205-967-5977.