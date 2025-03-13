Senior adults to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at New Merkel House

× Expand Adobe Stock Photo Happy senior couple wearing shamrock shaped glasses celebrating saint patrick's day Elderly couple wearing shamrock shaped glasses smiling at camera on green background celebrating saint patrick's day

Vestavia Hills senior citizens can celebrate the luck of the Irish with a St. Patrick’s Day party at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights on Monday, March 17.

The party, scheduled for 10 a.m., will include St. Patrick’s Day-themed treats, crafts and prizes. The New Merkel House is at 2150 Hollis Crossings.

For more information, go to vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps or call 205-967-5977.