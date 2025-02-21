Senior adult Mardi Gras luncheon planned at Vestavia Hills Civic Center

× Expand Adobe Stock Photo funny smiling elderly woman at daytime Mardi Gras festival ultra quality, professional photo, funny smiling elderly woman sells a lot of colorful beards, daytime Mardi Gras festival

Senior citizens can take part in a festive afternoon filled with lively jazz music, Cajun-inspired cuisine and colorful decorations at a senior adult Mardi Gras luncheon at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center on Monday, March 10.

The luncheon is scheduled for noon. Senior citizens are encouraged to don their beads and masks and “let the good times roll” with a parade and the crowning of a senior adult Mardi Gras king and queen.

There will be entertainment and line dancing instruction by Jackie Tally. The cost is $8 per person.

For more information, call 205-878-0166 or visit vhparksandrec.com/programs-camps.