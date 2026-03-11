Self-guided tour highlights historic homes and sites across Vestavia Hills

× Expand Submitted Historical Society Self-Guided Home Tour

The Vestavia Hills Historical Society will begin a self-guided historical home tour on Saturday, March 21, featuring 23 historic sites throughout Vestavia Hills.

Participants can explore the sites at their own pace using descriptions and a Google map available on the historical society page on the city’s website. Each location will be marked with a yard sign for easy identification.

Stops on the tour include the Bissell House, Burdine-Edge House, Burford House, Croft Acton Cemetery, D.L. Thacker House, Goddard-Small House, Pizitz House (Happy Dale), Jones-Duquette House, Lowe-Strickland House, Miller Chapel, Mitchell House, Morris-Harris House, Mote-Woodard Home, R.B. Strozier House, R.W. Gwin House, Rockhurst, Rogers-Taylor House, Rosenburg Home, Sibyl Temple, Smith-Hanna-Bonner Home, Sorrell-Carson Home, Thurlow-Speir House, Tolhelm House and Wall-Rabun House.

The tour is free to participate in.