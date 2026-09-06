Seed Saving Workshop teaches gardeners how to preserve seeds

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a Seed Saving Workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Bruno Vegetable Garden.

Specialty Gardens horticulturist Katelyn Bahr will demonstrate techniques for cleaning, drying and storing seeds collected from garden plants. The workshop will also cover the fundamentals of seed saving and help participants understand the difference between open-pollinated and hybrid varieties.

The class is designed to give home gardeners the knowledge needed to confidently preserve seeds for future growing seasons or share them with other gardeners.

Participants will also take home seeds collected from plants grown at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Registration is $35 for Gardens members and $40 for nonmembers.

For registration and more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/seed-saving-workshop.