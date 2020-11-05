Secretary of State addresses issues at Horizon Church

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Karen Kelly Voters experienced long lines and three hour waits while voting Nov. 3 at Horizon Church.

Following reports of three-hour wait times on Nov. 3, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, in the Birmingham area for TV news appearances, made a stop at Horizon Church in Vestavia Hills.

When he arrived, he found that maybe 60 voters per hour were being processed and the line had wrapped around the building.

“I said, ‘We have to make a change in here,’” Merrill said he told the election inspector.

While long lines were common around the country, Merrill said he realized things weren’t moving fast enough at Horizon Church, located off of Columbiana Road.

Merrill said he worked to move more people into the building and off of the street, and worked to help process more people, estimating about 200 people were able to vote in about 45 minutes. Instead of having only one person in line to show their ID and receive a ballot at a time, Merrill changed the process to have two people in line at the same time, trying to speed up the process.

James Naftel, one of Jefferson County’s probate judges, was also at the church, Merrill said, and stayed after Merrill left to try and help move things along.

But after Merrill left, he heard from voters that told him the poll workers went back and started doing things the way they had been done before.

Merrill said there needs to be another place to vote instead of Horizon Church, but that decision would have to be made by the probate judge’s office. Merrill said Naftel knows it’s a problem.

Editor’s Note: This story may be updated later with comments from Judge Naftel.