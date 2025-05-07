Seasoned Performers to provide entertainment for senior adult luncheon

×
Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page
The Seasoned Performers are part of the Red Mountain Theatre Co.
The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is having a luncheon for people ages 55 and older on Monday, May 12, at noon at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.
Entertainment will be provided by the Seasoned Performers, a group of older adults that are part of the Red Mountain Theatre Co. and produce both original and well-known material.
The cost is $8 per person. Reservations are required and can be secured by calling 205-978-0166.