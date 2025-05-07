Seasoned Performers to provide entertainment for senior adult luncheon

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Facebook page The Seasoned Performers are part of the Red Mountain Theatre Co.

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is having a luncheon for people ages 55 and older on Monday, May 12, at noon at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Entertainment will be provided by the Seasoned Performers, a group of older adults that are part of the Red Mountain Theatre Co. and produce both original and well-known material.

The cost is $8 per person. Reservations are required and can be secured by calling 205-978-0166.