Seasonal farmers markets return to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A patron picks out summer squash as he shops for produce at Andy’s Farmers Market, which returns this summer for its 25th year in Vestavia Hills.

With the summer season comes summer farmers markets in Vestavia Hills. Andy’s Farm Market, Vestavia Hills Farmers Market and Murphree’s Market and Garden Center will once again offer fresh fruits and vegetables such as homegrown squash, blueberries and strawberries.

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center

► 4242 Dolly Ridge Road

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center is doubling down on its local produce this year. Owner Gene Murphree said it will get a lot of its produce for the summer in June but will kick off the season with local strawberries, one of its most popular items, in May.

In late May heading into June, Murphree said, the market will have Chilton County peaches, local tomatoes, okra, shell pink eyed peas, lima beans and other common vegetables.

Andy’s Farmers Market

► 2489 Rocky Ridge Road

Andy’s Farmers Market will return this summer for its 25th year in Vestavia Hills. Owner Andy Burriss said the market will be selling Sand Mountain tomatoes, Chilton County peaches, homegrown squash, shell peas and butterbeans, rattlesnake beans and homegrown blueberries.

“My favorite is when the homegrown cantaloupes and Chilton County peaches come in,” Burriss said.

Vestavia Hills Farmers Market

► 2489 Rocky Ridge Road

The Vestavia Hills Farmers Market will open its doors Wednesday, May 4. Market owner Jarry Taylor said the market will provide its usual fruits and vegetables as well as snow cones, ice cream, desserts, jewelry, candles and more from 25 vendors.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department will help direct traffic and block off sections of the road so people don’t get hit by ongoing traffic, he said.

Taylor said the market isn’t a commercial farmers market but is a part of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church’s food pantry initiative, which gives food to the city’s families in need.