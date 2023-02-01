‘Sean of the South’ to speak at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sean Dietrich. Author and storyteller Sean Dietrich, also known as “Sean of the South,” will speak at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Feb. 23.

Acclaimed author and storyteller Sean Dietrich, also known as “Sean of the South,” will share stories at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest later this month.

Dietrich will speak Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. in the community room. Tickets are $15 or free for members of the Friends of the Library group.

Dietrich is known for his podcast, books and columns, which are featured monthly in the Vestavia Voice and other Starnes Media papers, as well as on his website, seandietrich.com. Dietrich is the author of several books, including “Stars of Alabama,” “The Incredible Winston Browne” and his latest work, “You Are My Sunshine.”

Also in the adult department this month, guests can discuss Emily St. John Mandel’s latest novel, “Sea of Tranquility,” during the Read and Feed Book Group, which meets at 6 p.m. in the community room on Feb. 2.

Guests can also learn to line dance with Tiffany on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the community room. Guests must be 18 years old to participate.

In the Makerspace area, the library is hosting a 3D modeling class with Tinkercad, a 3D-modeling platform created by Autodesk. The event will be held Feb. 28 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

In the children’s department, the library is hosting a family night, “Bubble Mania!”, on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. Kit Killingsworth will bring her magical bubble show to the library.

Also for children, from Feb. 12 to 14, the library is hosting all-day “do-it-yourself” Valentines stations, allowing children to make Valentines for friends and family.

On Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. in the community room, teens can create their favorite characters or Valentine’s Day-themed designs with perler beads.

Teens can also compete in a Mario Kart 8 tournament on Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. in the community room, a test of their Nintendo Switch skills. The winner will receive an Amazon gift card.