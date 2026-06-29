Sculpture Art Camp lets young artists build, paint and create in 3D

× Expand Image courtesy of Art Club

Young artists will have the chance to think beyond the canvas this summer during Sculpture Art Camp, a four-day program focused on three-dimensional creativity.

The camp will take place July 13-16 from 9 a.m. to noon at 3131 Bellwood Drive in Vestavia Hills, in the pink house behind the Cahaba Heights Starbucks. It is open to children ages 6-12 and is limited to 20 participants.

Hosted by a local artist, the camp encourages children to experiment with sculpture through a variety of materials, including cardboard, clay, paint, markers, tape and glue. Campers will imagine, design and build their own original creations while learning the fundamentals of three-dimensional art.

Rather than emphasizing finished products, the camp focuses on the creative process, giving participants the freedom to explore ideas, solve problems and express themselves through hands-on projects.

Tuition is $325 and registration is available at hisawyer.com/art-club-2/schedules/activity-set/1804420?source=camps. Organizers note that camp fees are nonrefundable because of venue costs.