Scott Brown unanimously appointed new BOE member

× Expand Emily Featherston

Scott Brown, an attorney, was unanimously appointed as the newest member of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education by the Vestavia Hills City Council on April 27.

Council member Kimberly Cook, the Council’s liaison to the Board, said Council members Paul Head, Rusty Weaver, George Pierce and Mayor Ashley Curry all indicated Brown was their preference, while Cook said she had narrowed her choices down to Brown or Brian Demarco.

Cook nominated Brown, who received unanimous approval to replace current Board President David Powell, whose term expires in June.

In his report to the Council, City Manager Jeff Downes said Dunn Construction will start repaving Poe Drive and sidewalks on the street should be complete within two weeks.

Downes also said no city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and the city continues to monitor guidelines set by the state of Alabama.

The Council approved the naming of the new swim facility being built at Wald Park as the “Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex.”

They also approved the reinvestment of some funds from the city’s reserves into short-term investment funds.

The Council also introduced two items that will be voted on at a later meeting: the bid package for the new Community Center and the rezoning of 3009 Pumphouse Drive from office park district to general business district.

While some discussion was had at the end of the meeting between some Council members and business owner Katherine McRee about the Council possibly making a statement about the need to reopen the state economy, that may not be necessary, as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made a statement on April 28 that all retail stores can open at 50% capacity while maintaining social distancing guidelines at 5 p.m. on April 30. That order does not include restaurants, gyms, tattoo parlors or salons.