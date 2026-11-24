× Expand Image courtesy of Andy's Garden Center

Santa Claus will make two appearances at Andy’s Garden Center in Vestavia Hills this holiday season.

The first visit is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a second visit planned for Sunday, Dec. 13, from 4-6 p.m.

Families can bring children to meet Santa, share Christmas wish lists and take their own photos using a camera or phone.

The visits also give families an opportunity to shop for Christmas trees at the garden center. Trees are given a fresh cut when they arrive and placed in stands with water. After a family selects a tree, Andy’s gives it another fresh cut before pickup or delivery.

The garden center is also offering delivery and setup for larger trees, including 11- to 12-foot options.

Andy’s Garden Center is located at 3351 Morgan Drive.

For more information, visit andysgardencenter.com.