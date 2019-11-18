Santa’s elf, cookie making coming to library in December

× Expand Stock photo. Gingerbread cinnamon house and decorated Christmas tree, in a dark juicy tone. Life style The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host a variety of holiday events, including making graham cracker gingerbread houses. The event is geared for children in grades 3-6.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is hosting several holiday events for library guests this month.

THE SANTA SHOW

► When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m.

One of Santa’s elves is coming to the Vestavia Hills library in December.

On Dec. 17, the library will host “The Santa Show,” where an elf from the North Pole will come and tell kids all about Santa’s home. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the show runs from 6:30 to 7:15.

COOKIE MAKING

► When: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

► Where: Makerspace

For adults wanting to perfect their cookie-making skills ahead of the Christmas holidays, they’ll have their chance at the library on Dec. 4. Guests can make cookies in the Makerspace area from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and will be able to decorate and eat their cookies, with all materials supplied.

Registration is required and can be done calling 205-978-4678.

BREAKER SPACE

► When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 4-5:30 p.m.

► Where: Makerspace

Guests can tear down small appliances and electronic devices to see what makes them work. The event is open to everyone 10 and older.

GINGERBREAD HOUSE MAKING

► When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 3:30 -4:15 p.m.

► Where: Children’s Department

Visitors can enjoy making graham cracker gingerbread houses. The event is geared for children in grades 3-6.

CHILDRENS CHRISTMAS PARTY

► When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Tweens can enjoy a Christmas movie, games and presents.

STAR WARS MOVIE SCREENING

► When: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 4-5:30 p.m.

► Where: Community Room Ahead of the latest Star Wars movie release Dec. 20, teens in grades 6-12 can watch some of the previous films in the saga and eat snacks.

For more library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.