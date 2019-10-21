Salute to Veterans returns to Vestavia Hills

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Neal Embry. The Birmingham Harmony Belles perform at the Veterans Day assembly at Vestavia Hills UnitedMethodist Church. × 2 of 2 Expand Salute to Veterans info. Prev Next

On Nov. 7, the city of Vestavia Hills will honor the veterans in the city and surrounding area with a program at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

The “Salute to Veterans” program drew a large crowd last year, and the city’s communications specialist, Cinnamon McCulley, said that was a bit surprising due to the weather.

The event, which begins at 1:30 p.m., is a way for the city to recognize the veterans in Vestavia and in other nearby cities who may attend.

“It’s just the respect we have for our residents,” McCulley said. “We want to honor their service to our country.”

The following day, Nov. 8, the New Merkel House senior center will host an event honoring veterans who are senior citizens. It will begin at 11 a.m. in the lower level of the senior center.

Al Wood with Still Serving Veterans will speak, and there will be a presentation by Jacob Pflasterer. The event is sponsored by Affinity Hospice, and Director Melanie Perry said there will be a certificate and pinning program honoring veterans, followed by lunch and a reception.

Due to space constraints, space for the general public will be limited, but any and all veterans are invited.

As older veterans pass away, Perry said it’s vital to recognize them now before they are gone. “I believe if we don’t honor them and thank them, it may be too late,” she said.

For more information about city events, visit vhal.org/event/salute-to-veterans-celebration.