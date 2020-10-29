Salute to Veterans event goes virtual

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A veteran holds a program and an American flag as he stands during the invocation at the Salute to Veterans program held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church in November 2019.

While COVID-19 will force the annual “Salute to Veterans” event hosted by the city around Veterans Day to change its approach, the event will still happen, Vestavia Hills communications director Cinnamon McCulley said.

“After careful consideration of current health guidelines and to ensure the health and safety of our guests, this year’s event will be presented virtually,” McCulley said in a written statement. The event will be pre-recorded and available Nov. 10, she said.

The video of the event will be available online at vhal.org/community/city-events and will be sent to senior living facilities and other organizations that may wish to view it, McCulley said.

The recording will feature patriotic-themed music, as in previous years, along with a performance from the Vestavia Hills High School band, McCulley said.

This year’s featured speaker is retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral W. Kent Davis.

“Mr. Davis is an accomplished leader with more than 30 years of senior communication, management, legal and military experience, retiring in 2016 as vice chief of information for the Navy,” the city said in a press release.

Davis currently serves as commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.