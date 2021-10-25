Salute to Veterans back on for 2021

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Veterans stand during the playing of the National Anthem by the Vestavia Hills High School Brass Ensemble during the Salute to Veterans program held at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church in November 2019.

This year, the Salute to Veterans event will return to Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church following last year’s cancellation of an in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry said this year’s event will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9, with Brian Hastings serving as the keynote speaker. Hastings, who also spoke at this year’s Patriot Day event, is the director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Last year’s event was held virtually, and, due to the expected age of the crowd, Curry said masks will be highly recommended at this year’s event.

The format follows similar events in past iterations, though it was unknown as of press time if the city would be able to bring back The Harmony Belles musical group, Curry said.

2021 Salute to Veterans

WHERE: Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church

WHEN: Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

SPEAKER: Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings

This year’s event will include performances from a Vestavia Hills City Schools band and choir, along with an invocation, the presentation of colors and remarks made by Curry.

The annual event is meant to pay tribute to the city’s veterans and to all those who served the United States in the military, and typically draws a large crowd.

The following day, there will be another event held at the New Merkel House. See a separate story on that event in this month’s issue of the Vestavia Voice.