Roundabout opens at Blue Lake Drive, Sicard Hollow Road

The new roundabout at Blue Lake Drive, Sicard Hollow Road and Cahaba Heights Road is now completed and open, Jefferson County officials said.

The project cost $2.6 million, and the cost was split between Jefferson County and the city of Vestavia Hills.

Mayor Ashley Curry said the roundabout will not only allow for smoother traffic, but will dramatically improve safety at the intersection.