Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama to hold Golf Classic at Vestavia Country Club

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama is having its 2025 Golf Classic at the Vestavia Country Club on Monday, May 19.

The golf tournament will be from noon to 6 p.m. and will include lunch before the tournament and dinner and awards afterward.

The cost to play is $500 per player or $2,000 for a foursome. To register, go to rmhca.org/register-to-play/.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama provides housing and other support services to families of children who come to Children’s of Alabama hospital for treatment.